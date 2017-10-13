Research and development spending falling in Hungary

MTI – Econews

Spending on research and development in Hungary came to more than HUF 427 billion, or 1.22% of GDP in 2016. That represents an 8.8% decrease in current prices from a year earlier, a summary of data by the Central Statistics Office (KSH) shows.

Businesses played an increasing role in funding research and development. The business sector spent more than HUF 241 bln on R&D in 2016, up 3.5% from a year earlier, accounting for 56.4% of total R&D funding compared to 49.7% a year earlier, national news agency MTI reports.

Foreign resources came close to HUF 71 billion last year, up 1.2% from 2015. The share of foreign resources rose to 16.6% from 15%. State financing declined 30.9% to HUF 112 billion and accounted for 26.2% of total R&D funding compared to 34.6% in 2015.

The trend of earlier years continued with the fall in the number of R&D units and in the number of staff actually engaged in research and development activity. In 2016, there were 2,727 research units, down 2.6% from a year earlier. The number of people actually working in research fell 2.8%. The number of assistant staff per 100 researchers and developers was down at 24 from 28 a year earlier.

About 54,600 people worked in R&D in Hungary last year, including 38,900 researchers and 9,100 assistants