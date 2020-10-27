Renovation of metro 3 middle section to start

MTI – Econews

Renovation of the middle section of Budapestʼs number 3 metro line will start on November 7 and last for a year and a half, the Budapest Public Transport Centre (BKK) said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The section of the line between Nagyvárad tér and Lehel tér will be closed to travelers during the period. Replacement buses will operate on the line, running as frequently as every 45 seconds during peak travel times, and BKK will expand alternative service in the area.

The number 3 line has been renovated in sections: first the northern section, followed by the southern section which was completed last week.