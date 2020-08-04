Registered jobseekers down by almost 25,000 since mid-June

MTI – Econews

The number of registered jobseekers fell by almost 25,000 in Hungary from its mid-June low by the first days of August, a clear sign of a positive turnaround on the jobs market, state secretary of the Ministry of Innovation and Technology (ITM) Sándor Bodó said on Tuesday, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The number of jobseekers has been declining for the seventh week in a row, Bodó said.

Employment data are also promising as June numbers indicate an increase of 58,000 compared to May, the state secretary added.

Among the sectors worst hit by the state of emergency, new vacancies have multiplied in commerce, the tourism and catering sector and in manufacturing, Bodó said. The number of jobseekers who found employment came close to 20,000 last week, he added.

Wage support schemes managed by the ITM have helped businesses retain a combined more than 260,000 jobs, Bodó said in the statement. These schemes and other government measures aimed to dampen the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic (credit options, tax and payroll tax reductions, training opportunities) have so far helped more than 1 million workers, he added.