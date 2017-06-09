Refurbished metro carriages withdrawn from circulation

BBJ

Refurbished metro carriages supplied recently by Russian company Metrowagonmash have been temporarily withdrawn from circulation on Budapestʼs Metro 3 line, Budapest public transport manager BKK announced Thursday, as reported by online news portal index.hu.

Budapest transport company BKV and Metrowagonmash signed a EUR 219 million contract on the refurbishment of 37 trains for the capitalʼs M3 metro line in August 2015. Subsequently, the Russian firm began delivering refurbished old, but unused rolling stock, rather than renovating the existing carriages. The first refurbished train was delivered to Budapest in late May 2016.

The metro carriages most recently featured in the local media on Tuesday, when a malfunction caused the doors of one carriage to open on both sides (and not merely on the side adjacent to the platform). One carriage was removed from circulation over the Pentecost weekend for unknown reasons.

Although the refurbished carriages have experienced a number of hiccups recently, the uncontrolled opening of carriage doors represents a serious problem, notes index.hu. Of the 37 carriages ordered under the contract, nine refurbished carriages have so far been delivered to Budapest. Four of these have been in circulation since the end of March, but within days had already experienced problems resulting in their temporary withdrawal.