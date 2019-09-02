Record low forint exchange rates

BBJ

Hungary’s forint set an all-time low against the euro last week due to fears of a global recession, a trade war and a no-deal Brexit, but government bond yields were close to historic lows thanks to a solid economy at home, news agency Reuters reports.

Photo by parlanteste/Shutterstock.com

The forint’s weakening took fresh energy as U.S. markets opened and the dollar gained, which usual causes riskier assets to fall. That trend triggered some stop losses in uncharted territory, a dealer said in Budapest.

“The forint is not as attractive to a large investor pool as it used to be, on account of the record low interest rate. But common sense does dictate that 1-2 units higher than this and some people will start buying." Market players stressed there was no panic selling.

"The good news is that the forint weakening involves no panic, so a new low is unlikely to generate quick rises in selling pressure," Erste Bank said in a note to clients.

The National Bank of Hungary remains unfazed as it sees inflation declining again from the top end of its 2-4% tolerance range.

"The central bank has no exchange rate target," it said in an emailed reply to Reuters’ questions earlier . "We do not comment on questions about the forint’s exchange rate level or the exchange rate’s development."

While the forint is exposed to global trends and the effects of a loose domestic monetary policy, Hungary’s strong economic performance and stringent fiscal policy keep government bonds attractive enough to keep yields near the all-time lows it set in the middle of August.

"Globally, [bond] investors are on the prowl for anything that is remotely secure and offers a positive yield," a bond dealer said. "Plus the government offers new premium retail bonds, which have replaced a big chunk of the supply”, Reuters adds.