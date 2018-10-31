Real estate prices will keep rising, GKI says

MTI – Econews

Real estate prices are set to rise across the board nationally in the next 12 months with the price of resale residential homes increasing by the most and the price of warehouse facilities the least, economic research institute GKI said on Wednesday based on its representative survey conducted in October, Hungarian news agency MTI reports.

The survey shows that the price of resale homes should rise by 3.3% in the next twelve months from October 2018, the price of new homes should be up by 2.7%, office buildings and store facility prices could be up by 3% each and warehouse facility prices by 1.7%.

GKI expects price rises to be bigger in West Hungary and lower in East Hungary with price increases in Budapest in the middle between the two.

GKIʼs gauge of plans and prospects of real estate companies as well as households in the property market reached 11 points in Budapest, up by 5 points from the previous survey in July while the national index was up by 4 points at 7 points.