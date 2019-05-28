Rate of temporary employees half of EU average

Bence Gaál

In 2018, some 7.3% of total employees aged 15-64 were temporary employees in Hungary, a rate only half as high as the EU-wide average, the EUʼs statistical agency Eurostat reported.

Chart: Eurostat

In the EU, approximately 14.1% of the total number of employees between the ages of 15 and 64 were temporary employees in 2018. The share has fluctuated around 14% in recent years, reaching a high of 14.3% in 2017, the highest level since 2007, according to Eurostat.

Among EU Member States, the rate surpassed 25% in Spain (26.9%). The share of temporary employment was also high in Poland (24.3%), Portugal (22.0%), and the Netherlands (21.2%).

While Hungary posted a lower rate than most countries, six member states had an even lower share of temporary employees. In five countries, less than 5% of employees were temporarily employed in 2018. These countries were Romania (1.1%), Lithuania (1.6%), Latvia (2.7%), Estonia (3.5%), and Bulgaria (4.0%). The other country with a lower rate was the United Kingdom (5.4%).

In the EU as a whole, the proportion of employees in temporary employment was significantly higher among younger people. In the youngest age group, between 15 and 24 years of age, the share was 43.3%, compared with 12.1% for those aged 25-54, and 6.6% for those aged 55-64.

The proportion of female employees aged 15-64 in temporary employment across the EU was slightly higher (14.7%) than that of men (13.6%).