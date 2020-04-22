Rate of people living in overcrowded households above EU avg

Bence Gaál

In Hungary, about 20.1% of the population were living in overcrowded households in 2018, slightly above the EU average of 17.1%, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Chart by Eurostat

Among EU member states, the highest percentage of the population living in overcrowded households was observed in Romania (46.3%). High rates were also recorded in Latvia (43.4%), Bulgaria (41.6%), Croatia (39.3%), and Poland (39.2%).

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest rates were registered in Cyprus (2.5%), Ireland (2.7%), Malta (3.4%), and the Netherlands (4.1%).

Overcrowded environments can present a higher risk of spreading the coronavirus, Eurostat notes.

25% of population living in under-occupied dwellings

Some 25% of the Hungarian population were living in under-occupied dwellings in 2018, below the EU average of 33%.

Approximately 73.4% of the population in Malta were living in under-occupied dwellings, the highest percentage among EU member states. High rates were recorded in Ireland and Cyprus (both 71.4%), Belgium (58.6%), Spain (56.3%), the Netherlands (53.9%) and Luxembourg (53.7%)

On the other hand, less than 15% of the population were living in dwellings deemed to be too large in Romania (7.3%), Latvia (9.9%), Greece (10.4%), Bulgaria (11.5%), Croatia (11.6%), Slovakia (12.7%), Poland (14.4%) and Italy (14.9%).

Eurostat defines an under-occupied dwelling as a home deemed to be too large, in terms of excess rooms and more specifically bedrooms, for the needs of the household living in it.