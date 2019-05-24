Rainy weather saves crops

remember me
The last couple of weeks have delivered enough rain to save Hungary’s crops in an otherwise drought-laden season, according to agroinform.hu.
With soils finally filled with water, plants will probably finish off properly, the portal said based on a 30-day rainfall map of the Hungarian Meteorological Service (OMSZ).
Falls were up to 100 mm or more in almost every part of the country, followed by a further 10-20 mm due over the next few weeks. The soil is moist on the top 50-100 cm, which is favorable for plants. It has been advantageous that the rain has come in the form of gentle but persistent showers instead of potentially devastating heavy thunderstorms, agroinform.hu said.
