Q1 wire internet traffic jumps year-on-year

MTI – Econews

In the first quarter of 2020, download and upload traffic of internet connections jumped year-on-year but compared to Q4 only the mobile segment expanded steeply as connections were affected by the pandemic, state news wire MTI reports citing data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Download traffic of wired connections increased 60.7% from a year earlier and upload traffic increased 55.7% but downloads rose only moderately and uploads even dropped slightly in a quarter-on-quarter comparison after the big jumps in Q4 last year.

Download traffic for wired internet connections was 1,200.8 PB and 367.3 PB of data was uploaded in Q1.

Mobile internet data traffic, including downloads, uploads, and calls for mobile internet connections combined reached 124.4 PB in Q1, rising 70.6% year-on-year and up 28.9% from Q4 2019.

The number of internet subscriptions in Hungary rose by 4.4% from a year earlier and reached 10.4 million.

Of all subscriptions, 68% are for mobile internet services, almost unchanged from a year earlier, but most data traffic still takes place using wired internet connections.

The number of wired subscriptions at 3.204 million was up by 7.4% compared to the same period last year, including 915,070 subscriptions for fiber cable internet.

Around 25% of subscriptions were for internet connections with less than 10 Mbit/s of guaranteed data rate, some 29% had a guaranteed data rate between 10 and 30 Mbit/s, around 7% had a guaranteed rate between 30 Mbit/s and 10 Mbit/s and 39% a guaranteed rate of at least 100 Mbit/s.

The internet service providersʼ market continues to be highly concentrated, with 10 companies accounting for more than 95% of subscriptions. At the end of March, 82% of subscriptions were for private customers and 18% for business customers.