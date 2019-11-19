Purchasing power of pensions lags behind EU average

BBJ

Hungarian pensions are in the lower third in terms of purchasing power, compared to the European Union average, uzletem.hu reports citing a study published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH).

Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia are the only member states having weaker figures than Hungary.

The pensions of Austria and Luxemburg have the highest purchasing power, some 2.6 times more than Hungary’s.

There are some 2.6 million pensioners in Hungary, their average monthly allowance is HUF 122,614. Men get some HUF 18,000 more than women. The amount of the retirement pension is 59% of the average net salary in Hungary, uzletem.hu reports.