Purchasing power down 7.3% from 2019

Nicholas Pongratz

Purchasing power decreased by 7.3% this year in Hungary compared to last year, from EUR 7,416 to EUR 6,871, according to GfKʼs latest international study, writes azenpenzem.hu.

Image by Shutterstock.com

The Hungarian per capita income was lower in all counties than in last year. The biggest decline was in Győr-Moson-Sopron and Pest counties. Purchasing power in these areas decreased by EUR 753 and EUR 751 per capita compared to 2019, respectively.

Budapest continues to lead the top 10 with an annual purchasing power of EUR 8,627 per capita. This value is a good quarter higher than the national average, but still 38% lower than the European average.