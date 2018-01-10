Purchasing power data reveal Hungaryʼs regional differences

MTI – Econews

Per capita purchasing power in Hungary was HUF 1.2 million on average in 2016, economic research institute GKI said today, based on data gathered from the Central Statistical Office (KSH) and National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV).

GKI found that average purchasing power per capita in 2016 was below HUF 0.8 million in 280 settlements surveyed, and between HUF 0.8 mln and HUF 1 mln in a further 558 settlements, state news agency MTI reported.

In 895 settlements and one district of the capital, the average was in the HUF 1.0-1.2 mln range, while it ranged between HUF 1.2 mln and HUF 1.4 mln in another 787 settlements and four Budapest districts.

Some 442 settlements and six capital districts had an average purchasing power per capita ranging between HUF 1.4 mln and HUF 1.6 mln. In the wealthiest 189 settlements and 12 Budapest districts, the average was above HUF 1.6 mln.

A regional breakdown shows that the poorer settlements were located in southern and northeast Hungary, while the wealthier ones were located in northern Transdanubia and Central Hungary.

A historical breakdown shows that differences in purchasing power broadly grew between 2009 and 2016 as purchasing power increased at a faster pace in more wealthy areas than poorer ones, MTI noted.