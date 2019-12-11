Public workers aging, female numbers increasing

BBJ

A report released by the Ministry of Interior’s Public Employment Portal on December 4 reveals that 59% of public workers are women, and that while in 2016, only 29% were over the age of 50, by the end of this year, 37.5% were, writes Népszava.

According to Jenő Schmidt, President of the National Association of Local Authorities (TÖOSZ), men who are no longer able to find a job in the construction industry or in the waste management industry will be left without proper qualifications.

Schmidt notes that women approaching retirement do everything they can to earn a living, such as cleaning a house or doing laundry in a restaurant, but where there is no such work, they will act as community workers, Népszava adds.