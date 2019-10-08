Private child daycare prices show significant differences

BBJ

The price of private child day care facilities fluctuates widely depending on location, news site penzcentrum.hu reports.

Photo by Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock.com

Crèches in countryside settlements have an average monthly fee of HUF 60,000, for full-day service five days a week, including thee or four meals.

The same rate in Budapest and its nearby settlements is often almost HUF 100,000; however, local governments in Pest County and Budapest are eligible to apply for state grants from the HUF 2.5 billion budget.

Only 17% of children aged between 0-3 in Hungary, have a place in a day care or crèche, penzcentrum.hu says, citing figures from the Central Statistical Office.

Children in that age group total some 270,000 currently, of which only 47,169 can find a place in one of the 1,785 crèches. Only 700 settlements provide child day care facilities out of 3,200.

With current capacities and needs clearly not overlapping, the government is trying to help the situation by providing support to expand nursery capacities, penzcentrum.hu adds.