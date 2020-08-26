Price of bread, cereals below EU average

Bence Gaál

In 2019, the price of bread and cereals in Hungary stood at approximately 77% of the European Union average, according to data by statistical agency Eurostat.

Image by Eurostat

Eurostat noted that the price of bread and cereals across the EU was around three times as high in the most expensive member state than in the least expensive one.

When price levels are compared with the EU average price level index of 100, the results show that last year, the price of bread and cereals was the highest in Denmark (151), followed by Austria (133), Luxembourg and Finland (both 125).

At the other end of the spectrum, the price levels were lowest in Romania (with a price level index of 53), followed by Bulgaria (65) and Poland (70). The Hungarian price level was the fourth lowest in the entire EU.