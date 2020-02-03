PPI rises 2.4% in December, up 2.1% in 2019

Bence Gaál

Industrial producer prices as a whole were 2.4% higher in December 2019 than in the same period of the previous year, according to a report by the Central Statistical Agency (KSH). In 2019 as a whole, the prices went up 2.1% year-on-year.

In December, industrial domestic output prices were up by 3.3% compared to the same month of 2018. Prices in Hungary rose by 1.8% in energy and intermediate producer branches, by 5.6% in capital goods producer and by 6.9% in consumer goods producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were 1.9% higher, within which prices increased by 2.8% in manufacturing, representing a weight of 96%, and – owing to annual price changes in the international electricity market – were cut by 17% in energy industry, with a weight of 4.1%.

In 2019, industrial producer prices as a whole were 2.1% higher. Domestic output prices rose by 3.9% on average, within which manufacturing prices by 3.7% and energy industry prices by 3.9%.

Industrial domestic output prices increased by 3.3% in energy and intermediate producer branches out of the end-use groups of the producer branches of industry. A price increase of 4.8% was recorded in the capital goods producer and of 5.1% in consumer goods producer branches.

Industrial non-domestic output prices were up by 1.3%, within which manufacturing prices were 1.7% higher and prices in the energy industry, representing small weight, 7.3% lower than in 2018.