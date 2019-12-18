Post to discontinue separate postcard rates

MTI – Econews

State-owned postal services company Magyar Posta on Tuesday said it will no longer charge separate rates for domestic delivery of standard size postcards and letters up to 50 g, state news wire MTI reports.

From January 1, 2020, Magyar Posta will charge HUF 135 for non-priority letters and HUF 185 for priority letters up to 50 g.

At present, the rate for non-priority and priority standard size postcards are HUF 120 and HUF 160, respectively. The rates for non-priority and priority letters up to 50 g are HUF 165 and HUF 215, respectively.

Rates for delivery of non-priority letters up to 500 g will rise to HUF 390 from HUF 335. Rates for priority letters up to 500 g will increase to HUF 515 from HUF 445.

Rates for non-priority letters up to 2,000 g will climb to HUF 1,185 from HUF 1,055. Rates for priority letters up to 2,000 g will increase to HUF 1,490 from HUF 1,290.

The additional cost for registered letters will rise to HUF 405 from HUF 350.