Pork prices plummet

Nicholas Pongratz

Over the past few days, the price of live pigs has fallen, having previously peaked due to African swine fever elsewhere, writes Világgazdaság.

Meanwhile, the situation in the meat market has normalized, and most retail chain stores had enough pork at the end of the week after previous major acquisitions.

According to the paper, the current purchase price of live pigs is HUF 520-550/kg, which is a significant HUF 20-30 decrease compared to the previous peak.

But market participants believe this is still good and will help farmers who had been forced to sell live pigs for HUF 100/kg for 8-9 months, vg.hu notes.