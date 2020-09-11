Pork industry appeals to retailers over dumping concerns

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian Meat Industry Association issued an appeal to retailers for solidarity in the face of expected dumping after Germany confirmed its first case of African swine fever (ASF), in a wild boar in the east of the country, on Thursday.

According to a report by state news wire MTI, the association asked retailers not to buy or sell pork at "unrealistic prices", explaining that most countries outside of the European Union are expected to ban imports of pork from Germany, the biggest pork supplier in the EU, resulting in a glut.

"We ask that you put the interest of secure, long-term domestic supply ahead of the short-term maximization of profit," the association said.

The association noted that Agriculture Minister István Nagy had said on Thursday that retailers must partner with the Hungarian pork industry in the current situation.