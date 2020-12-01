PMI edges up to 51.9 in November

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 51.9 points in November after edging back over the 50-point threshold that signals expansion in the manufacturing sector in October, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said, acccording to a report by state news wire MTI.

Image by Pixabay

The index had plunged in the spring because of the pandemic, but a gradual recovery lifted it back over the 50-point mark by July. It slipped back under the threshold in September, parallel with a marked rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Hungary.

In November, the new orders index rose from the previous month and remained over 50.

The production volume index climbed and stayed over the 50-point mark.

The employment index showed an expansion for the second month in a row.

Delivery times were longer than in October.

Purchased inventories were up slightly for the second month in a row.