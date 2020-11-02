Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

PMI edges over 50 threshold

 MTI – Econews
 Monday, November 2, 2020, 09:30

Hungaryʼs seasonally-adjusted Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 50.1 points in October from 48.7 points in September, edging back over the 50-point threshold that signals expansion in the manufacturing sector, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim) said, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The index had plunged in the spring because of the pandemic, but a gradual recovery lifted it back over the 50-point mark by July. It slipped back under the threshold in September, parallel with a marked rise in the number of coronavirus infections in Hungary.

In October, the new orders index rose from the previous month and remained over 50.

The production volume index fell but stayed over the 50-point mark.

The employment index showed an expansion after falling under 50 in the previous month. 

Delivery times were longer than in September.

Purchased inventories were up slightly.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Record Bond Issuance and New Markets at EXIM Hungary

    The Hungarian Export Credit Agency (EXIM) became the talk of the town recently, after successfully performing a bond issuance, raising an unprecedented amount of financing on the market. In addition, huge European and OECD markets for export credit insurance have opened up for EXIM as a result of EU regulation relaxations brought about by COVID-19. We talked about these developments and new world economic trends with Gergely Jákli, president and CEO of EXIM Hungary.

     

Related articles