PMI drops to 54.4 in June

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managersʼ Index (PMI) fell to 54.4 points in June, from 57.9 points in May, the Hungarian Association of Logistics, Purchasing and Inventory Management (Halpim), which compiles the index, said on Monday.

An index value above 50 shows expansion in the manufacturing sector, while a value under 50 signals contraction, noted state news wire MTI.

Among the sub-indices that comprise the PMI, the June production volume index was down from May, but was still above the 50 mark, now for 46 months in a row.

The new orders index fell even more heavily than the production volume index, but also remained above 50 points, showing an expansion of new orders. The current figure was above average.

Delivery times were longer than in May, and this sub-index has been below 50 points now for 12 months in a row.

Purchased stocks increased in June, now for the 10th month in a row.

The employment sub-index was above 50 and showed an expansion in employment numbers for the first time in three months.