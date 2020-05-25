Plusz bond weekly sales up

The latest weekly sales of the Hungarian Government Securities Plusz bonds for retail investors reached HUF 40.3 billion, up from HUF 32.9 bln in the previous week, data released by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) on Monday show, state news wire MTI reports.

Weekly sales had slipped to HUF 20 bln-25 bln in the weeks after lockdown measures were introduced in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. They recovered in the second part of April to hover between HUF 33 bln and 53 bln in the past five weeks.

Total subscription of the bond, launched in June of last year, now stands at HUF 4.145 trillion.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary, taking some of the heat off the real estate market where home prices, especially in the capital, had earlier risen faster than anywhere in the European Union.