Plusz bond stock nears HUF 2,300 bln

MTI – Econews

Subscription of Hungarian Government Securities Plus bonds for retail investors reached HUF 77.4 billion in the nineteenth week after their launch, lifting total subscription to HUF 2,282.4 bln, data published by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) show, state news wire MTI reports.

Image: Shutterstock.com

Weekly subscription was up a little from HUF 73.4 bln in the previous week.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualised yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, attracted record demand in the first week it was available, and weekly subscription remained over HUF 100 bln until the seventh week after its launch. The lowest weekly subscription of the bond was HUF 52.4 bln, albeit during a week when businesses were open for just three days because of a long weekend for the August 20 national holiday.