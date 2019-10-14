Plusz bond stock nears HUF 2.3 tln

MTI – Econews

Subscriptions for Hungarian Government Securities Plus (MÁP Plusz) bonds for retail investors reached HUF 77.4 billion in the 19th week after their launch, lifting total subscriptions to HUF 2,282.4 bln, show data published by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK).

Image: Shutterstock.com

Weekly subscriptions were up a little from HUF 73.4 bln in the previous week, state news wire MTI reported.

The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, attracted record demand in the first week it was available, and weekly subscriptions remained over HUF 100 bln until the seventh week after its launch.

The lowest weekly subscription of the bond was HUF 52.4 bln, albeit during a week when businesses were open for just three days because of a long weekend for the August 20 national holiday.