Plusz bond stock close to HUF 3.377 tln

Subscription of Hungarian Government Securities Plusz bonds for retail investors has reached almost HUF 3.377 trillion, weekly data released by the Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) on Monday show, according to a report by Hungarian news agency MTI.
Retail investors subscribed HUF 65.9 bln of the securities in the third week of the new year.
The Plusz bond, which pays an annualized yield of 4.95% if held for the full five-year maturity, has attracted record demand among retail investors in Hungary since its launch in June 2019.
