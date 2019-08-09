Plum harvest to reach healthy 60,000 tonnes

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs plum harvest is set to reach 60-65,000 tonnes this year, making it slightly better than average, Ferenc Apáti, vice-president of fruit and vegetable growersʼ association FruitVeB, was cited as saying by state news wire MTI on Friday.

Plums are cultivated on 6,600 hectares in Hungary, but bad weather during spring reduced the potential harvest while storm damage in June lowered the quality, MTI noted.

The annual harvest has ranged between 50,000 and 80,000 tonnes in recent years, with production averaging around 8-13 tonnes per hectare, which would need to be doubled for it to be economically viable, Apáti stressed.

Around 80% of Hungarian plums are sold on the domestic market, while 20% of the harvest is exported.