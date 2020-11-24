Planting seed harvest to remain behind target due to poor weather

Nicholas Pongratz

This yearʼs harvest of planting seeds is expected to remain 20% behind target due to unfavorable weather conditions, business daily Világgazdaság says, citing the head of the Hungarian Seed Association, Géza Takács.

The decline could be slightly higher for maize seeds, especially of certain hybrid varieties, Takács noted. Including reserves from earlier years, there will be a sufficient amount to meet domestic needs, he added.

Hungarian farmers produce HUF 190 billion worth of seeds a year on more than 120,000 hectares. Hybrid seeds account for HUF 160 bln of the total, with cereal crops, feed crops, and vegetables each making up around HUF 10 bln. About 50-60% of the total output is exported, Takács said.

The main target markets are Austria, Germany, and Poland as well as Belarus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Russia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. The sector employs 2,400-2,500 people as well as an additional 60,000 seasonal workers.