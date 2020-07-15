Parlʼt approves home share legislation

MTI – Econews

Parliament approved legislation on Tuesday that defines home share accommodations, such as those advertised by Airbnb, and gives local governments the power to limit the number of days they are used each year, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

The legislation, passed with a vote of 149 for, one against and no abstentions, establishes a legal definition of "private accommodations" that applies to homes which are not used exclusively for the aim of providing accommodations and accommodations services, are owned by private individuals or sole proprietors, and have no more than eight rooms and 16 beds.

The legislation defines "other accommodations" as parts of buildings which are not used exclusively for the aim of providing accommodations and accommodations services, but are also not used by private individuals or sole proprietors. These properties may have no more than 25 rooms and 100 beds.

The legislation gives local councils the power to set limits for the number of days such accommodations may be used during the calendar year. It also requires them to inform the National Tourism Data Service Center of those limits.

The legislation, which aims to crackdown on tax evasion by owners of home shares as well as to reduce conflicts with neighbors, comes into force on August 1, 2020.