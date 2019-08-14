Paprika industry struggling with cheap imports

BBJ

The paprika industry in Hungary is facing serious challenges due to the cheapness of imports of the ground spice, with processing plants often using imports to cut costs and cope with the low quantity of available local produce, current affairs portal hvg.hu reports.

The report highlights that two decades ago, peppers for grounding to produce paprika were grown on some 6,000 hectares. The area had shrunk to just above 2,000 hectares by 2017, mostly concentrated in the southern part of the country.

Furthermore, imported paprika costs only HUF 600-700/kg, almost half as expensive as local produce, hvg.hu adds.