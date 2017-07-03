Paks upgrade project company gets new management

MTI – Econews

New management has been appointed at the project company for the upgrade of the Paks nuclear power plant as the investment moves from the preparation into the implementation phase, János Süli, the minister in charge of the project said on Friday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Süli said István Lenkei would take over as CEO and György Mészáros as chairman of MVM Paks II Atomerőmű Fejlesztő from July 1.

Lenkei has worked in the nuclear energy industry since 1979 and has been an advisor to the Paks plantʼs chief executive since 2012.

Mészáros earlier sat on the Paks plantʼs board.

Hungary is adding two more blocks at the plant. Construction of the EUR 12.5 bln upgrade is planned to start next year, and is largely being financed by a loan from Russia.