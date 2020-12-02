Overdue receivables: 46% of invoices

Nicholas Pongratz

Overdue receivables now account for 46% of Hungarian companiesʼ invoices, up from 23% before the coronavirus crisis, credit insurer Atradius said yesterday, according to napi.hu.

Hungarian companies surveyed for Atradiusʼs latest gauge of payment habits said business partners take 23 days, on average, to pay invoices.

Companies are also giving clients longer periods to pay: while 63% have a 30-day payment deadline, the deadline is 60 days for 19% of companies and 61 to 90 days for 10% of companies.