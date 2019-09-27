Over half foreigners seeking residence to work from Ukraine

BBJ

Last year the number of people arriving in Hungary seeking work more than doubled. While in 2017, this meant some 24,539 job seekers, the number had risen to 60,931 in 2018, data from the Hungarian Immigration and Asylum Office show.

Up until the end of August this year, data show that 49,699 foreigners have requested residence permits in Hungary with the intention to work, news portal Privátbankár reported.

Broken down by nationality, the data show that as many as 29,378 people, or 60% of the total, were Ukrainians.

Trailing far away in second place were Serbs, with 4,009 requests, followed by 2,261 Vietnamese, 1,938 Chinese, and 1,526 Indians.