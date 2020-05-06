Over 93 mln GB in mobile internet traffic

Nicholas Pongratz

Quarterly mobile internet traffic in Hungary exceeded 93 million GB at the end of 2019, compared to only 79 mln GB six months earlier, the National Media and Communications Authority said, according to uzletem.hu.

Image by Pixabay

The biggest change in the second half of 2019 is that DIGI Telecommunications Kft. has become a service provider with its own mobile network, writes Kreatív Online.

Last year, Vodafone Zrt. also launched its VoLTE service in the fourth quarter, making it possible to make calls on 4G networks at all four service providers with their own mobile radiotelephone networks.

The role of 4G in voice traffic is constantly growing; by the end of the period a quarter of the call traffic was already on such a network, while in mid-2019 this proportion was 17%, uzletem.hu adds.