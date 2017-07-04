Outlays lift retail lending stock more than HUF 35 bln in May

MTI – Econews

Hungarian banksʼ outlays lifted forint retail lending stock by HUF 35.6 billion in May, monthly data released by the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) today show, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The increase was nearly balanced out by a HUF 29.6 bln reduction in forint lending stock due to "revaluations and other changes", likely write-downs of non-performing loans.

Total retail lending stock stood at HUF 5.7742 trillion at the end of May, only about HUF 10 bln over the average end-of-month stock in the twelve months to the end of the period.

The rise in forint retail lending stock reached HUF 26.8 bln in May, when adjusted for seasonal effects.

FX loans made up just HUF 42.3 bln of retail lending stock. Once the most popular lending product in Hungary, FX loans were phased out several years ago after exchange rate changes put many Hungarian homeowners underwater.

Households withdrew net HUF 60.1 bln from forint deposits but placed net HUF 56.7% in FX deposits in May. The strong forint cut HUF 24.1 bln of the FX deposit stock. Total retail deposit stock stood at HUF 7.4219 tln at the end of May, including HUF 6.1914 tln of forint deposits and HUF 1.2305 tln FX deposits. The total stock was about HUF 200 bln over the average end-of-month stock in the twelve months to the end of May.

The euro strengthened 1.2% against the forint between the end of April and May, calculating with the central bankʼs daily fixing.