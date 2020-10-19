OTP disburses more than HUF 400 bln of prenatal baby support credit

MTI – Econews

OTP Bank, Hungaryʼs biggest commercial lender, has disbursed HUF 405 billion of prenatal baby support loans since the launch of the government scheme in July 2019, state news wire MTI reports.

Image by Tupungato/Shutterstock.com

OTP said its clients account for four of every 10 prenatal baby support borrowers.

About 10% of OTPʼs prenatal baby support borrowers sign for a home loan with three months of taking out the credit.

The unsecured, interest-free, general-purpose prenatal baby support loans up to HUF 10 mln for families having children are part of a package of family support measures designed to address the problem of depopulation and are available only until the end of 2022. Some 84,000 contracts for over HUF 800 bln have been signed in the framework of the scheme so far.