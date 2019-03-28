Orbán, Szijjártó announce credit, tied aid on trip to Cape Verde

BBJ

Magyar Eximbank will open a EUR 15 million credit line to support business ties between Hungary and Cape Verde. Hungary is also preparing a EUR 35 mln tied aid agreement to support investments in agriculture and water management.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (left) in Praia, in talks with Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca (right) (photo: Balázs Szecsődi / Prime Ministerʼs Press Office)

Hungary will sign an economic protection agreement and a treaty on avoidance of double taxation with Cape Verde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó told state news agency MTI by telephone from the countryʼs capital Praia. A joint economic committee of the two countries will also be established, he added.

Hungary is urging closer economic cooperation between the European Union and Cape Verde, said Szijjártó, who travelled to the island nation with a delegation led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

During the two-day visit, the Hungarian delegation is holding talks with Cape Verde President Jorge Carlos Fonseca, President of the National Assembly Jorge Pedro Mauríció dos Santos, and Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva, official Hungarian government website kormany.hu reported.