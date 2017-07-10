Orbán promises MÁV workers 30% pay rise

MTI – Econews

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has promised the employees of state-owned railway company MÁV a 30% pay rise over three years, Hungarian news agency MTI has reported

"What good would it do to have Europeʼs third-densest [railway] network if we didnʼt have the people who breathe life into the system each and every day? Thatʼs why weʼre going to raise the wages of railway workers by a combined 30% between 2017 and 2019," Orbán said in a letter read to MÁV workers at an event on Saturday.

Some 8,000 MÁV staff and their families participated at the event in Nyiregyháza (some 230 km northeast of Budapest).

MÁVʼs payroll costs came to HUF 179.4 bln last year, public records show.

Hungaryʼs government reached an agreement with employers and unions late last year on raising wages and cutting payroll taxes over several years.