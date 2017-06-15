Orbán meets with Rosatom executives

MTI – Econews

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with the heads of Russiaʼs state-owned Rosatom, the general contractor for an EUR 12 billion upgrade of Hungaryʼs Paks Nuclear Power Plant, in Parliament on Wednesday, the PMʼs press chief told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Orbán met with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and Deputy CEO Kirill Komarov, said Bertalan Havasi.

János Lázár, the head of the Prime Ministerʼs Office, and János Süli, minister without portfolio in charge of the Paks upgrade, also participated at the meeting, he added.

The sides reviewed the progress of the investment and agreed on work to be conducted in the upcoming period.