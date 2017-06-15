Orbán calls for better foreign language education

Christian Keszthelyi

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has commissioned Minister of Human Capacities Zoltán Balog to assess the conditions of foreign language teaching in public education and to create a mid-term strategy to improve the situation, according to Hungarian online news portal index.hu.

The minister has a little more than a year to sketch out a plan that should be executed in the 2018-2027 period, according to official gazette Magyar Közlöny, index.hu reports.

The Hungarian portal notes Eurostat data revealing that 66% of people in the 25-66 age group speak a foreign language in addition to their mother tongue in the EU 28, but in Hungary the equivalent ratio is only around 37%.

Among our neighbors, 92% of Slovenians speak at least one foreign language, while the ratio is above 70% in Slovakia, Austria and Romania.