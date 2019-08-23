Opportunities tighten for junior programmers

BBJ

Junior programmer training in Hungary is skyrocketing through boot camps offering short but fast education, but rapid employment opportunities are not always forthcoming, news site index.hu reports.

In the meantime, boot camps have shifted to a more cautious approach due to changing macroeconomic trends, which have made junior employment opportunities tighter.

Some freshly graduated students find a job within three weeks after finishing school, but the majority have to wait several months, index.hu notes. In many cases, employers are offering junior positions, but require a considerable wealth of experience.

The oft-mentioned HUF 300,000 starting salary of freshly graduated junior programmers also seems to be far from reality, index.hu adds.