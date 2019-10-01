Only 5% of landowners engaged in farming

BBJ

There are 4 million landowners in Hungary, only 200,000 of whom carry out farming activities, while 50% rent their land, news portal mfor.hu reports, citing István Jakab, president of farm association Magosz.

Image: Pexels.com

Jakab explained that fragmented ownership hinders competitiveness. He expressed the view that land should only be inherited by family members who are willing to cultivate it, and added that some 619,000 parcels of land have been created by inheritance over the past eight years.

Wills do not provide a solution to the problem, as land inheritance is free of charge, in contrast to farming equipment. Jakab urged regulation of the minimum size of inheritable lands.