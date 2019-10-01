Only 5% of landowners do farming

There are 4 million landowners in Hungary, of them only 200,000 do farming, while 50% rent the lands, news portal mfor.hu reports citing István Jakab, president of farm association Magosz.

Image: Pexels

Jakab explained that fragmented ownership will hinder competitiveness. He said, land should be inherited by family members who are willing to cultivate it. He said some 619,000 parcels has been created by heredity over the past eight years.

Wills do not provide solution to the problem, as land inheritance are free of charge, in contrast to farm equipment. Jakab urged for regulation on minimum heritable size lands, mfor.hu reports.