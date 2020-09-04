Online shopping jumped 34% y.o.y. in H1

Nicholas Pongratz

As a result of the coronavirus epidemic, the desire to shop online increased significantly and the growth of the online retail sector also accelerated, according to recent research by GKI Digital and arukereso.hu, writes penzcentrum.hu.

Photo by Tero Vesalainen/Shuttestock.com

In the first six months of the year, total domestic online turnover exceeded HUF 355 billion, an increase of almost 35% compared to the same period in 2019.

Within the half-year results, the first quarter produced an increase of 21%, while the second quarter alone produced an impressive 47%.

The demand for food, medical and household goods, home, garden and DIY products, as well as computer equipment jumped the most.