Online shopping demand up dramatically

Nicholas Pongratz

Shopping habits have changed as a result of the coronavirus epidemic, but delivery times for groceries ordered online have become longer due to sudden surges in demand, writes magyarmezogazdasag.hu.

Food chains have developed their transport fleet based on the average turnover of online sales, and these fleets cannot be expanded overnight.

The transportation of goods requires special vehicles and labor is difficult to find in the logistics field, said György Vámos, secretary-general of the National Trade Association (OKSZ).

He added that out-of-home retailers cannot respond immediately to the sudden surge in online traffic. Vámos emphasized that the longer delivery times are not due to any shortage of goods, but to the transport capacity, magyarmezogazdasag.hu notes.