Online bookings over Christmas climb

Reservations for the Christmas holiday on online booking site Szallas.hu are up 24% this year, CEO József Szigetvári said, according to state news wire MTI.
Most of the bookings are for bed and breakfasts and smaller commercial accommodations, but 31% are for three- and four-star hotels.
Guests who book accommodations over the holiday will pay HUF 97,000 on average.
The most popular destinations for Christmas travel are the spa towns of Hajdúszoboszló, Hévíz, Gyula and Zalakaros.
