Online bookings account for more than two-thirds of domestic guest room revenue

MTI – Econews

Online bookings accounted for a little more than two-thirds of domestic guestsʼ spending on rooms at commercial accommodation in Hungary last year, a survey by GKI Digital shows, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Online bookings by Hungarian guests generated HUF 62 billion in revenue for local commercial accommodations. Overall spending by Hungarian guests on rooms reached HUF 92 bln.

The site Szallas.hu accounted for 45% of revenue from online bookings, while the site maiUtazas.hu generated 38%.