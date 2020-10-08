One in three Hungarian internet users subscribes to a streaming service

MTI – Econews

One in three Hungarian internet users aged 16 and older subscribes to a streaming service, a survey by the National Media and Infocommunications Authority (NMHH) shows, according to a report by state news wire MTI.

One in four internet users download films using peer-to-peer file sharing, although NMHH noted that figure is most certainly underreported considering such activity is illegal in many cases.

More than one-third of internet users donʼt subscribe to a streaming service and donʼt use peer-to-peer file sharing for content, but watch videos and films online that are free of charge.