One in five Hungarians cannot afford a car

Bence Gaál

According to research by Eurostat, the European Commissionʼs statistical agency, 20.1% of Hungarians cannot afford a car, making the country the third worst member state of the European Union in this regard, ahead of only Romania (29.8%) and Bulgaria (20.6%).

(Table by Eurostat)

The EU average for citizens unable to afford a car is 7%.

Among Visegrád Four countries, the Hungarians trail the Czechs and the Poles clearly, with both countries performing exactly at the EU average, while only about 11% of Slovaks cannot afford a car.

The three EU countries that fare best in this regard are Malta (1.7%), Cyprus (1.7%), and Luxembourg (2.2%).